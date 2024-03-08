2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades
Let's put together another huge mock draft!
29. Miami Dolphins (via DET) - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
A huge need for the Miami Dolphins, and another AFC team in a cap crunch, the Dolphins seem poised to lose Christian Wilkins in free agency and should look to focus more on their offense, as that’s their identity. Graham Barton can be a quality iOL piece for the team. And I’d expect Tua Tagovailoa to get a contract extension this offseason.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Baltimore Ravens collapsed in the playoffs in 2023 and also lost stud defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to a head coaching vacancy. I think it makes sense for the team to try and load up on the defense to try and avoid that unit from regressing in 2024. Kamari Lassiter would fill a need for the team.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami (FL)
Don’t look now, but the 49ers defensive line could get pretty thin in free agency if they don’t add to it. I think we could also see them making a tough decision to trade one of their pass-catchers, as they are in a bit of a cap crunch, even with Brock Purdy being on a seventh-round contract. Getting reinforcements along the defensive line should help that unit out a ton in 2024.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
To the surprise of no one, the Kansas City Chiefs are probably going to add a wide receiver at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, why not at the bottom of the first round? Keon Coleman is a huge target and could form a nice young duo with Rashee Rice. The fact that the Chiefs won it all in 2023 with the current WR room they have is insane.
Just think how good they could be if they add proper talent to this room.