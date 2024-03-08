NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with outrageous trades

Let's put together another huge mock draft!

By Lou Scataglia

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
Second Round

33. Carolina Panthers - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Another very obvious move, the Carolina Panthers look to add some wide receiver help for Bryce Young.  Adonai Mitchell at the top of the second round is exceptional value and would give Young a reliable target to use in the passing game.

34. New England Patriots - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

Here we go!  Michael Penix Jr heads to New England as the Patriots look to rebuild their offense under first-year head coach, Jerod Mayo.  Penix is not a great prospect, but he does have a lot of franchise quarterback qualities.

35. Arizona Cardinals, - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

Back to the offense now, the Arizona Cardinals add some beef to their offensive interior with the selection of Christian Haynes.

36. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

The Washington Commaners did let go of Charles Leno Jr, so tackle does become quite the need for the team.  With an old-school defensive head coach in Dan Quinn, I think Washington could definitely build up their trenches.

