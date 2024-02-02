2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?
41. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Packers could be resetting at safety this offseason with both Rudy Ford and former first-round pick Darnell Savage hitting free agency. They get an instant starter in Tyler Nubin and someone who makes a ton of plays on the ball.
42. Minnesota Vikings: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
The Vikings go with their defensive front on back-to-back picks. Kris Jenkins can provide some explosiveness on the interior defensive line and wreak some havoc for Brian Flores’s defense.
43. Chicago Bears (trade w/ATL): T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
Even after trading for Montez Sweat last year, there is plenty of work to be done on the Chicago Bears’ defensive front. Matt Eberflus gets another clogger in the middle with T’Vondre Sweat here in round two. Sweat is over 360 pounds and moves well for his size.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
The Las Vegas Raiders are building with new general manager Tom Telesco, and I think the interior offensive line with multiple starters up for free agency could be emphasized.
45. New Orleans Saints: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
Andrus Peat is hitting free agency in 2024, and the Saints are going to have to look out for his potential replacement if he doesn’t come back. Cooper Beebe is beloved among many in the NFL Draft community.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
The Indianapolis Colts may have to replace starting safety Julian Blackmon in free agency, and although Kam Kinchens is a different type of player, he could be a great addition for a Colts defense that has multiple potential holes because of departing players. He’s physical and plays fast.
47. New York Giants: Kaleb King, CB, Penn State
The New York Giants added to their pass rush earlier in round two, and here they get another playmaker for the back end who can give the secondary a boost. Kalen King had a down year statistically in 2023 but had three interceptions the year prior.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ overhaul defensively continues here in round two with one of the best names in the NFL Draft. His stock is expected to climb to potential first-round status after people see him put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine, but time will tell.