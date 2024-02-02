2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Although the Bengals don’t seem to be in danger of losing Tee Higgins (realistically, anyway), Tyler Boyd is hitting free agency. I think Troy Frankin and his big play ability would be an outstanding fit at this juncture for Joe Burrow and company.
50. Philadelphia Eagles: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The Philadelphia Eagles sorely underestimated how much they would miss starting linebackers TJ Edwards and Kyzir White in 2023. They need to dip into this year’s talent pool and find some potential starters at off-ball linebacker.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
I always love it when teams double up on teammates at the collegiate level and pair them up in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers got quarterback Michael Penix in the first round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, and here they get one of his favorite targets in Ja’Lynn Polk.
52. Los Angeles Rams: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
With the future status of Stetson Bennett in question, I think the Rams will look to add at the quarterback position at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the top risers at the position right now is Tulane’s Michael Pratt, who would be an awesome fit in Sean McVay’s offense, learning behind Matthew Stafford.
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
When the Eagles had to deal with AJ Brown’s injury late in the season, their lack of depth at receiver was abundantly clear. We know how much Howie Roseman loves to add former Georgia players…
54. Cleveland Browns: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Even after emphasizing the WR position last offseason, the Cleveland Browns could go back to the drawing board in 2024. Malachi Corley is a rising prospect whose ability after the catch has a lot of NFL teams excited about how he will translate to the next level.
55. Miami Dolphins: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
Connor Williams is expected to hit free agency this offseason, so the center position could be a primary need for Miami going into the 2024 NFL Draft. A player like Zach Frazier in round two could work out perfectly.
56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
I think the Dallas Cowboys are poised to reset at the running back position completely this offseason. Tony Pollard is hitting free agency. Ezekiel Elliott is long gone. Jonathon Brooks is a local product who would give Dallas an all-around back to build around.