2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
The possibility of Mike Evans leaving in free agency looms for the Buccaneers, who still have Chris Godwin and a promising young player in Trey Palmer, but a big body with after the catch ability like Xavier Leggette could be a steal at the back half of round two.
58. Green Bay Packers: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
De’Vondre Campbell is a potential salary cap casualty for the Packers in the 2024 offseason and they would need to reset at the position. They are going to need some playmakers with range at this spot.
59. Houston Texans: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
The Texans were turning over every possible stone late in the 2023 season to find help at the safety position by signing players like Adrian Amos and Kareem Jackson. They go out and get a longer-term option to pair with Jalen Pitre here.
60. Buffalo Bills: Calen Bullock, S, USC
The Buffalo Bills have been rolling with some (really good) aging safeties in recent years and they’ve needed to invest some NFL Draft capital in the position for a while. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde won’t be around forever.
61. Detroit Lions: TJ Tampa, DB, Iowa State
I think this position group is important enough for the Lions to potentially have to double up. Detroit was exposed through the air at times in 2023 due to the cornerback position being one of the weaker areas of the roster. Expect Brad Holmes to fix it in 2024.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
The Ravens are always building through the trenches on either side of the ball. Here they get a player in Ruke Orhorhoro who had eight tackles for loss each of the past three seasons and has tremendous overall size and length.
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaden Hicks, DB, Washington State
We’ve learned to never question the Chiefs when it comes to evaluating defensive backs. Jaden Hicks is a safety but can play nickel or wherever you want to line him up. Those types of versatile players have had success in this Chiefs program and I think this would be a great pick for an already strong secondary (which could lose L’Jarius Sneed in 2024).
64. San Francisco 49ers: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
The San Francisco 49ers could be saying goodbye to a number of defensive linemen in 2024, including former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw. Darius Robinson fits what they look for in terms of his length and athleticism. He also had a huge year in 2023 with 14.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.