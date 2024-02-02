NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades

Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL mock draft
2024 NFL mock draft / Ryan Kang/GettyImages
2024 NFL mock draft: 3rd round

As we enter the third round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, we’re going to list and speed through some of the selections as well as highlight some of the most interesting fits/picks and the trades we have remaining in this scenario.

65. Carolina Panthers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

66. Arizona Cardinals: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

67. Washington Commanders: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

68. New England Patriots: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan

You know we had to give Jim Harbaugh another one of his guys. Obviously, Harbaugh going to the Chargers doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to see them draft strictly Michigan players, but you can’t help but see the fit, either.

70. New York Giants: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

71. Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami

72. New York Jets: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

73. Detroit Lions: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

74. Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

75. Chicago Bears: Caelan Carson, CB, Wake Forest

76. Denver Broncos: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Here’s an interesting connection to ponder. The Denver Broncos have Keary Colbert as their wide receivers coach. Colbert was previously the receivers coach at Florida, where he last coached in 2022. That offseason, the Gators landed a top-flight transfer named Ricky Pearsall from the Arizona State program.

Perhaps Pearsall will be reunited with Colbert in Denver, where they could use help at receiver.

77. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

78. Seattle Seahawks: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

79. Atlanta Falcons: Josh Newton, CB, TCU

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

81. Seattle Seahawks: Maason Smith, DL, LSU

