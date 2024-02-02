2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
2024 NFL mock draft: 3rd round
As we enter the third round of this 2024 NFL mock draft, we’re going to list and speed through some of the selections as well as highlight some of the most interesting fits/picks and the trades we have remaining in this scenario.
65. Carolina Panthers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
66. Arizona Cardinals: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
67. Washington Commanders: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
68. New England Patriots: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan
You know we had to give Jim Harbaugh another one of his guys. Obviously, Harbaugh going to the Chargers doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to see them draft strictly Michigan players, but you can’t help but see the fit, either.
70. New York Giants: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
71. Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
72. New York Jets: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
73. Detroit Lions: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
74. Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
75. Chicago Bears: Caelan Carson, CB, Wake Forest
76. Denver Broncos: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Here’s an interesting connection to ponder. The Denver Broncos have Keary Colbert as their wide receivers coach. Colbert was previously the receivers coach at Florida, where he last coached in 2022. That offseason, the Gators landed a top-flight transfer named Ricky Pearsall from the Arizona State program.
Perhaps Pearsall will be reunited with Colbert in Denver, where they could use help at receiver.