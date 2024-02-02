2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Jim Harbaugh left the Michigan Wolverines program because he believes that Justin Herbert is the best quarterback in the NFL. The Chargers are going to have to back up their massive investment in Harbaugh by surrounding Herbert with the best talent possible offensively.
Brock Bowers certainly qualifies. He's such a mismatch in the passing game with his ability to get open, natural pass-catching ability, vision after the catch, and overall consistency. This would be a huge addition for a Chargers offense that could be going through a bit of a reset in terms of personnel in 2024.
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The New York Giants need to figure out their quarterback position in 2024 as well. Sorry to all the Tommy DeVito fans out there.
But even if the Giants don't have the QB position 100 percent settled this offseason, they can start putting the best possible collection of talent out there at the offensive skill positions. This year's draft class is loaded at receiver and the top-end guys are all likely to be difference-makers right away.
Malik Nabers is not even exactly a "consolation" for missing out on Marvin Harrison Jr. so much as he is on an equal playing field.
7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Titans landed Peter Skoronski last year in the NFL Draft and now they get the chance to pair him up with Joe Alt, who will provide them with an enviable duo of young players on the left side of the line. I think the Titans and new head coach Brian Callahan are moving forward with Will Levis at QB, at least for a season, and giving him the best possible offensive line can give them the cleanest possible evaluation.
I think this would be a huge pick for Tennessee in year one post-Mike Vrabel.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
***TRADE***
Let's look at Raheem Morris and the Falcons making some waves here early on in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario. I think the Falcons are the ideal landing spot for Justin Fields this offseason, and Atlanta could easily justify a 2nd-round pick with their roster as it currently stands.
On top of getting Fields in this scenario, the Falcons land Dallas Turner, arguably the top EDGE player in the class. Get some real talent at the QB position, and get Morris some dawgs to rush the QB on the other side. We're also eight picks in, and Turner is the first defensive player off the board.