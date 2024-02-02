2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
General manager Ryan Poles finally attaches himself to a QB in this cycle (Caleb Williams) and he's going to need to load up on some more weapons for him.
We all know that DJ Moore is going to be a high-volume receiver once again, but with two top-10 picks in this draft, Poles has a chance to not only land QB1 but possibly get himself another star at receiver with a guy like Rome Odunze, who was the top target for Michael Penix Jr. in a loaded Washington WR corps.
10. New York Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Although the New York Jets certainly didn't benefit from the Aaron Rodgers injury, it's clear that the offensive line was a major problem once again in 2023 for this team. I don't know how the Jets can justify passing on tackles again in this class after reaching for pass rusher Will McDonald in last year's class.
Olu Fashanu has been projected as the potential top tackle in this year's class for over a year now, and he would be a great value for the Jets at no. 10 overall.
11. Minnesota Vikings: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
While it's fun to think about where Kirk Cousins could ultimately wind up playing if he leaves the Vikings, the most likely option seems to be that Cousins will find his way back onto Minnesota's roster, doesn't it?
With that said, there could be casualties elsewhere on the roster and the Vikings could be losing nearly 25 sacks from this past season with Danielle Hunter and DJ Wonnum leaving free agency. Laiatu Latu's presence off the edge could be a necessity.
12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
By the end of the pre-draft process, it's going to be fascinating to see where the consensus is on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. One of the most efficient passers in college football this past season, Nix has the quick trigger Sean Payton likes at the position. Payton is also cut from the Bill Parcells cloth, so you can assume that Nix's collegiate experience, winning, and leadership traits will all be massive in the evaluation process for a team like Denver.
The Broncos moving on from Russell Wilson this offseason seems like a certainty and getting someone like Nix in the fold could help this team compete sooner than later.