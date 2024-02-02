2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
You can't help but wonder if the Raiders' decision to run it back with Antonio Pierce is also a signal that this team will be willing to run it back with Aidan O'Connell at the quarterback position.
I thought O'Connell looked good in his rookie season, and the Raiders should probably be thinking the same. They were in the playoff mix to the bitter end and perhaps with a full offseason, O'Connell could really make some progress as this team's QB1. I don't think the Raiders need to rush to move on from him.
14. New Orleans Saints: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The New Orleans Saints are running it back with Dennis Allen, and they're going to need some help off the edge this coming season. Carl Granderson led the Saints with a respectable 8.5 sacks and 20 QB hits this past season, but New Orleans needs a much more consistently disruptive threat in the pass rush department.
Jared Verse can absolutely be that guy with his combination of speed, quickness off the ball, and powerful upper body strength.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Ultimately, we know the Indianapolis Colts value RAS (relative athletic score) more than just about any team in the NFL Draft every single year. When you look at Nate Wiggins, a 6-foot-2 cornerback who runs a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash, I think this could be a match made in heaven.
The Colts are going to be a fun team to watch this offseason as we project forward with Anthony Richardson as their QB1, but they have a number of notable free agents on both sides of the ball that could dictate their direction with this pick.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
After picking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks come back in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft and take one of his old teammates in Jer'Zhan Newton.
Seattle has really struggled to find guys to help their defensive line. Big-money free agent Dre'Mont Jones was a disappointment this past season, and trade deadline acquisition Leonard Williams is slated to hit free agency.