2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?
21. Miami Dolphins: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
After being spurned by Vic Fangio who bolted for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins could be in the market for some new defensive players in 2024. With season-ending injuries suffered by both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb last year, don't be shocked to see the Dolphins go that direction.
But the offensive line also needs to be an area of emphasis and a talent like Amarius Mims probably isn't going to be on the board very long. The Dolphins would be taking a risk here as Mims is raw and relatively inexperienced but someone who could really blossom at the pro level.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Help us Vic Fangio, you're our only hope.
The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need to add to the roster defensively. This was a group that ended up being a complete failure in 2023 and nearly cost Nick Sirianni his job. Philadelphia's primary source of disappointment in 2023 was probably James Bradberry, who was credited with giving up 11 touchdowns at the outside cornerback position.
The change to Fangio is likely the tip of the iceberg for the Eagles in terms of their personnel changes in 2024.
23. Houston Texans: Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State
From drafting second overall in 2023 to winning a playoff game in the first year of the DeMeco Ryans/CJ Stroud era. The Houston Texans weren't really "disappointing" in any significant way in 2023 other than the fact that the running game wasn't great, and Dameon Pierce took an unexpected step back after looking tremendous in 2022.
Taliese Fuaga is an absolute brawler in the trenches and I think he could start at either tackle or guard projecting to the next level. He could upgrade Houston's running game substantially.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Dallas Cowboys are doubling down with Mike McCarthy, and in all likelihood, Dak Prescott as well. I just think the Cowboys need to do whatever they possibly can to ensure that CeeDee Lamb isn't a one-man band out there at receiver again in the 2024 season.
Thomas has outstanding size, athleticism, and ability to separate at the catch point. He's got natural ball skills and is really good after the catch. This kind of playmaker could be just what Dallas's offense needs to get to the next level in 2024.