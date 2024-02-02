2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
Who is your favorite team drafting in 2024?
25. Green Bay Packers: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Jordan Love has emerged as a franchise quarterback. The Green Bay Packers are loaded with draft picks once again in 2024. General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur are going to reload again this offseason and keep this Packers team in contention.
They need to keep Jordan Love clean, first and foremost. It looks like Rasheed Walker is a find at left tackle, but the Packers may need to replace starting guard Jon Runyan and a versatile option like Troy Fautanu should give them options at either tackle or guard.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be breaking in a new offensive coordinator and quarterback in 2024. I think the idea of Baker Mayfield returning to Tampa Bay is anything but a foregone conclusion given the fact that Dave Canales has bolted for the Carolina Panthers job.
With that being said, how about JJ McCarthy to the Bucs in round one? This would be a long time to wait for a possible starting QB in round one, but McCarthy's talent is worth taking a gamble on at this juncture.
27. Arizona Cardinals: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
When's the last time you saw a Toledo player in the first round of an NFL mock draft?
I don't recall either.
Quinyon Mitchell was dominant for the Rockets at the cornerback position and I could see the Cardinals and head coach Jonathan Gannon absolutely falling in love with him. After selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. in the earlier portion of this mock draft, the Cardinals land a much-needed stud to build around in the secondary, which happens to be Gannon's area of expertise.
28. Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
One of the top free agents to hit the market in 2024 is going to be Bills receiver Gabe Davis, who will price himself well out of Buffalo's range to bring him back. I think the Bills sorely missed Davis's presence in their playoff loss to the Chiefs, and someone like Keon Coleman could come in and provide Josh Allen with a breath of fresh air at receiver.
Especially given the status of Stefon Diggs could be up in the air as far as requesting a trade, I think receiver in round one is the move for Buffalo.