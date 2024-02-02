2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
29. Detroit Lions: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Detroit Lions were clowned for so many of their 2023 NFL Draft picks, but they ended up having the best draft out of any team in the league (arguably). Kamari Lassiter may not be a unanimous first-round player for everyone, but he fits what the Detroit Lions look for in terms of guys who compete every single snap.
I think adding him to a secondary that needs game-changers at cornerback would be a great move for Detroit in the 2024 NFL Draft.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
The Baltimore Ravens have an identity offensively and they got away from it in their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be interesting to see how this team attacks the offseason with one of the best overall rosters in the league.
After losing Ben Powers in 2023 free agency, the Ravens will have veteran Kevin Zeitler hitting free agency in 2024. They could use some depth on the interior offensive line and Jackson Powers-Johnson could end up being a steal this late in round one.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Kansas City Chiefs have the most penalized offensive tackle in the league on the right side in big-money free agent Jawaan Taylor. On the other side is Donovan Smith, the longtime starter for the Buccaneers who also has a lengthy history of committing a ton of penalties.
I think the Chiefs may need to overhaul at least one of the tackle positions and perhaps their depth this offseason. Tyler Guyton is the type of prospect that the Chiefs might end up having to make a trade for given his athletic profile and overall size profile at 6-foot-7, nearly 330 pounds.
32. San Francisco 49ers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The San Francisco 49ers will be aggressive in the 2024 offseason with Brock Purdy on such a team-friendly contract. I think we’ll see them be aggressive in pursuing upgrades on both sides of the ball, but their heaviest investments may be in the defensive backfield.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers will look to upgrade on the offensive line, one of the deepest ares of this class, especially in the early rounds. Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke but most project him to the inside at the NFL level, and that’s where I think the 49ers will envision him as well.