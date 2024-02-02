2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with trades
2024 NFL mock draft: Second round
33. Carolina Panthers: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Carolina Panthers need to find weapons for Bryce Young. The DJ Moore trade hurt more than perhaps anyone could have anticipated.
34. New England Patriots: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Patriots got themselves a franchise QB in round one, and here to kick off the second round, they draft someone to protect him.
35. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Cardinals upgrade their offensive line with a local product in Jordan Morgan who could start right away for them at guard or tackle.
36. Washington Commanders: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
After trading away both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at last year’s deadline, the Commanders need to reload in the pass rush department.
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
This might feel a little high, but the Los Angeles Chargers need someone to filter their running game through with Austin Ekeler headed to free agency. Jim Harbaugh gets the heart and soul of his Michigan offense to come with him to LA.
38. Tennessee Titans: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Titans ended the season in the bottom third of the league when it comes to sacks per game. It’s not the only metric to look at when determining the effectiveness of a pass rush, but the Titans can’t pass up on a value like this in round two.
39. New York Giants: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
The Giants go with a big-time athlete off the edge here in the second round after getting Malik Nabers in round one. The Giants had the fourth-fewest sacks of any team last season.
40. Washington Commanders: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
If you get a franchise QB in the first round, you’ve got to find ways to protect him. The Commanders actually have Patrick Paul’s brother already on their roster and he provides them another lengthy option at tackle.