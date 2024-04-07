2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Chargers take another big wide receiver in Keon Coleman, as the team did move on from both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason.
38. Tennessee Titans - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
Adding potentially three new starters to the offensive line while also giving Calvin Ridley nearly $100 million shows a huge commitment by Ran Carthon to get the most out of Will Levis.
39. Carolina Panthers - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Trading Brian Burns hurt, but they use the pick they for for him and take Darius Robinson, who could create a lethal duo on the DL with Derrick Brown, who recently signed a huge extension to remain in Carolina.
40. Washington Commanders - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn loves a versatile defensive back, so I almost think it makes too much sense for the team to draft Cooper DeJean, who might truly be able to play safety and cornerback at the next level.