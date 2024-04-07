2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
41. Green Bay Packers - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
The Packers continue to add strong talent to their team and take a stab at Zach Frazier. Perhaps Frazier is someone who can play all along the interior.
42. Houston Texans - T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
After signing Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, the Texans continue to invest into the trenches and draft T’Vondre Sweat, who isn’t far from 400 pounds. It's been an all-in type of offseason for the Texans, who also recently traded for Stefon Diggs to bring some more talent on offense.
43. Atlanta Falcons - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
More pass rushers! While the Falcons won’t make a deep playoff run with Kirk Cousins under center, they can build up the rest of their roster for an eventual young QB who’d take over in a few years.
44. Arizona Cardinals (via LVR) - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Cardinals need so much and should continue to draft the best player available. Monti Ossenfort does get to totally remake the roster in his image and decides to take a gamble on Troy Franklin from Oregon.