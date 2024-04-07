2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
45. New Orleans Saints - Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (FL)
It’s never a bad thing to make a clear investment into the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Saints are likely approaching a bit of a rebuild after they part with Derek Carr, and being strong inside will help them fulfill that rebuild.
46. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIN) - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
The Chiefs get their first pick about halfway through the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft and are able to land a talented defensive lineman in Ruke Orhorhoro. Chris Jones did just sign a huge extension, but he won’t be there forever.
47. New York Giants - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The Giants offensive line is a huge mess, thanks to GM Joe Schoen, but Schoen continues to invest resources into the unit. Here he’ll take Patrick Paul from Houston. This could end up being quite a big year for the Giants, who regressed after a surprise playoff appearance during the 2022 NFL Season. Can the G-Men and Daniel Jones bounce back?
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The Jaguars added Ronald Darby at cornerback in free agency but could stand to add someone else. TJ Tampa falls into their lap as the Jags look to shore up their secondary in the loaded AFC.