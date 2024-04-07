2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Eagles add another weapon on offense in Ja’Tavion Sanders. Jalen Hurts regression in 2023 is worrisome, so giving Hurts someone else to throw to on offense should only help his chances at rebounding under new OC, Kellen Moore.
54. Cleveland Browns - Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
Staying in Ohio, the Browns draft Michael Hall Jr to play along a defensive line that already features Za’Darius Smith and Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
55. Miami Dolphins - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Jalen Ramsey is getting old and the team cut Xavien Howard, so all of a sudden, the Dolphins have a huge need at CB and should look to add one early on during the NFL Drat. Kamari Lassiter is the selection here.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Two-straight picks at CB, it’s now the Cowboys turn to add to their secondary. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer takes over for Dan Quinn, who was the team’s DC for three years during the 2021-2023 seasons.