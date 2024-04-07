2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
61. Detroit Lions - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
We may be getting to a point with the Detroit Lions where anything less than a berth in the NFC Championship Game, at the very least, is a massive failure. The roster is just too good for anything less. Kris Jenkins father had quite the NFL career, so he’s got NFL bloodlines.
62. Baltimore Ravens - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)
With Geno Stone departing for the Bengals of all teams, the Ravens have reason to add to their safety room. Kamren Kinchens had 11 interceptions over the last two seasons and could help lessen the blow from losing Stone and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Outside of Charvarius Ward, the 49ers don’t have much else at cornerback. Max Melton had eight interceptions and 22 passes defended over his collegiate career at Rutgers.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
The Chiefs continue to prioritize the trenches, but you’d think they’d have come away with a wide receiver at this point. GM Brett Veach has had a strong track record in Kansas City, so I wouldn’t be one to question him.