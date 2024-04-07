2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades - Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
It’d be a colossal failure if the Carolina Panthers did not come away with a couple of wide receivers during the 2024 NFL Draft. Xavier Legette profiles similarly to Deebo Samuel and AJ Brown, for what that is worth.
66. Arizona Cardinals - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
With as many picks as the Arizona Cardinals will have in this mock draft, I wonder if the front office would get bored after a while. Payton Wilson had 402 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, seven interceptions, and 13 passes defended over his collegiate career. I’m about of breath just typing those stats out.
67. Washington Commanders - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
The Commanders are going to have a heavy emphasis on defense during this draft even while rebuilding their offense. Carson had 26 passes defended over his collegiate career and is someone who has a nose for the football. That’s a perfect DB for a Dan Quinn defense.
68. New England Patriots - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The Patriots truly should focus on rebuilding their offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if the defense needs to take a backseat for a bit, that’s perfectly fine to me. Roman Wilson caught 12 TD passes in 2023 for Michigan.