2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
69. Los Angeles Chargers - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon
Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are both probably off the team within the next two years, so it’s up to Jim Harbaugh to put some young pass rushers behind them to hopefully develop and takeover when Bosa and Mack are gone.
70. New York Giants - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
More offensive line talent is on the way, and while they did add John Michael Schmitz in 2023, they could still bring in another interior OL prospect. I don’t think it’d be out of the question to do a little bit of shuffling here, as Sedrick Van Pran is a very good prospect.
71. Arizona Cardinals - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
A fun pick, Ricky Pearsall could be a long-term option in the slot for the Arizona Cardinals, who have remade their wide receiver room this offseason.
72. New York Jets - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Bryce Huff was definitely a big loss, but the Jets did trade for Haason Reddick. However, that’ll likely only be for the short-term, so Marshawn Kneeland figures to be a potential long-term pass-rush option for the team.