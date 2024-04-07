2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
73. Detroit Lions - Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
The Lions lost guard Jonah Jackson in free agency, but did make a very smart short-term move in signing Kevin Zeitler. Well, they could try to develop Christian Mahogany to take over that guard spot for the long-term after Zeitler departs.
74. Atlanta Falcons - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Drake London. Kyle Pits. Bijan Robinson. Darnell Mooney. Jalen McMillan? Kirk Cousins would be swimming in the amount of weapons he’d have on offense to throw to. And heck, I didn’t even mention Tyler Allgeier.
75. Chicago Bears - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Don’t look now, but the Chicago Bears don’t have many roster needs left. They did let go of Eddie Jackson, only to sign Kevin Byard in free agency. They’ll continue to add to the safety room with Cole Bishop from Utah. And folks, I truly would not be surprised to see this Bears team clinch a Wild Card spot in 2024 if Caleb Williams can play like many think he can. The defense ended the year on a hot-streak and that unit has only gotten better this offseason.
76. New England Patriots (via DEN) - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Perhaps an unpopular pick for the Patriots and their situation, there’s nothing wrong with having a two-RB deep stable. Rhamondre Stevenson is good, and Irving can also hold a role in the backfield as well for the offense.