2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades

5. Chicago Bears (via LAC) - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, OSU
The Chicago Bears are truly going all-in, picking twice in the top-5, selecting Marvin Harrison Jr in a trade-up with the Los Angeles Chargers, who opt for a trade down. The Bears would then boast Marvin Harrison Jr, DJ Moore, and Keenan Allen at wide receiver. Sheesh.
6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Giants aren’t selecting a QB in the first round, but they do get Malik Nabers as they finally get a true WR1 on offense for Daniel Jones or whoever plans on being the franchise QB for this team.
7. Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Titans GM Ran Carthon is certainly investing into the offense, as he makes another big move along the offensive line, drafting Joe Alt, who has franchise left tackle written all over him. Alt comes into a situation where the Titans signed center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
A very obvious selection in my opinion, the Falcons added a ton to their offense this offseason but do need to attack their quiet pass rush during the 2024 NFL Draft. Dallas Turner is the best pass-rushing prospect in this year’s draft.