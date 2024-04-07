2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
81. Seattle Seahawks - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Seahawks rookie head coach Mike Macdonald is going to want to have his hands all over this defense, as the Seahawks bring in Junior Colson from Michigan where they have Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson as projected starters.
82. Indianapolis Colts - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Adding to the secondary is going to be a huge priority for Colts GM Chris Ballard. He got Kool-Aid McKinstry in the first round and will nab Javon Bullard in the third round. Hopefully, that’s enough to shore up that unit.
83. Los Angeles Rams - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
I have a feeling that the Rams are going to have a very strong 2024 NFL Draft, and Roger Rosengarten could be a player who could line up at both left and right tackle in the NFL. I also don’t believe he’d be under pressure to perform immediately in LA.
84. Pittsburgh Steelers - DJ James, CB, Auburn
The Pittsburgh Steelers need some talent at CB and will hopefully get a boost there with DJ James halfway through the third round.