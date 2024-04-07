2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (via CHI) - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Moving down to just inside the top-10, the Chargers grab Olu Fashanu and will plan to stick him at right tackle, potentially giving LA and Justin Herbert two very good tackles for years to come, as Jim Harbaugh’s vision gets rolled out.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (via NYJ) - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Trade! The Bengals come up eight slots and take Rome Odunze with the 10th overall pick. It remains to be seen if the team ends up honoring Tee Higgins’ trade request. Ja’Marr Chase is also eligible for a contract extension.
11. Minnesota Vikings - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Vikings could not join in on the QB fun, so they stick with the 11th overall pick and select Terrion Arnold, who will provide a huge boost to Brian Flores’ defense.
12. New England Patriots (via DEN) - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
With the trade down, the Patriots don’t yet target a quarterback, but instead they add Taliese Fuaga. Mike Onwenu is going to stay at right tackle, so Fuaga will begin his NFL career on the left side.