2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
13. Arizona Cardinals (via LVR) - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Cardinals move down to the 13th pick and nab Laiatu Latu, the most athletic EDGE rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Jonathan Gannon some much-needed boost along the defensive front. They’re not done adding to the front, though.
14. New Orleans Saints - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints need to blow it up and get their cap situation fixed, but for now, they’ll try to take someone who can help them in the present. Amarius Mims could play either right or left tackle for New Orleans, who are stuck with Derek Carr for another year.
15. Minnesota Vikings (via IND) - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Trade! The Vikings actually move up in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it’s for Jared Verse, who will be a nice compliment to Jonathan Grennard, who was essentially signed as their Danielle Hunter replacement.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Mike Macdonald’s first draft pick is Quinyon Mitchell, a talented CB from Toledo. Will Macdonald’s first year yield positive results for an underperforming defense?