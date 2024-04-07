2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Jaguars are an interesting team and could go a number of ways with their first-round pick. Adding to the offensive line is never a bad idea. They signed Mitch Morse to play center and will double-down on the OL, adding Troy Fautanu from Washington.
18. New York Jets (via CIN) - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Brock Bowers falling into the Jets’ lap at 18 is a dream come true. Jets GM Joe Douglas has added Mike Williams and now Brock Bowers to the offense this offseason.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
With Aaron Donald retiring, the Rams have a huge need at DT, so they’ll try to fill that with Johnny Newton, who can help them in the present and in the long-term. Newton joins a young but very talented defense.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields take a ton of sacks, so the Steelers OL is going to have their work cut out for them either way. However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add to the unit.