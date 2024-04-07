2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
25. Green Bay Packers - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Another team that can go a ton of different directions here, the Packers opt to invest in the trenches and add Tyler Guyton to their offensive line, giving Jordan Love an even better chance to build on his 2023 season.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
With Mike Evans re-signing, you’d think that the Buccaneers would go in a different direction, but Evans is also set to enter his age-31 season, so they need to look ahead a bit here.
27. Arizona Cardinals - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Cardinals have a very weak WR room and would benefit from adding multiple players to this unit during the NFL Draft. They’ll begin this process with Adonai Mitchell from Texas.
28. Buffalo Bills - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Trading Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency has really sucked a lot of talent out of this room, so the Bills would be very wise to add an early WR during the NFL Draft. Xavier Worthy set the all-time NFL Combine 40-yard dash record.