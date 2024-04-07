2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
29. Detroit Lions - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
The Lions can truly go best player available, but they could use another pass rusher, so I opted to draft Chop Robinson to the Motor City with their first-round pick.
30. Baltimore Ravens - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
The Ravens lost guard John Simpson in free agency, so right there is a perfect reason to add to the offensive line early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Graham Barton is an athletic freak.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Trent Williams is getting old, and Jordan Morgan might also be able to play inside, so I believe this would be a wise move for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan at the bottom of the first round. The Niners also have needs at DT and CB.
32. Minnesota Vikings (via KC) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Trade! Yes, Bo Nix goes with the last pick of the first round, as the Vikings trade up with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Vikings end the first round with three selections, Bo Nix being the last.