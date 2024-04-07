2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades
Our latest mock draft has a ton of quarterback action early on.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock with major quarterback trades - Round 2
33. Carolina Panthers - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
A huge position of need for the Panthers, the offense will now have added Dionate Johnson and Ladd McConkey, making life easier for second-year QB, Bryce Young.
34. New England Patriots - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
Quarterback! The Patriots decide to gamble on the left and will draft Michael Penix Jr with the 34th overall pick, and now the team’s offense is beginning to take some shape.
35. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
A very weak unit, the Cardinals iOL needs some major improvement, so they’ll start that process with Christian Haynes, a solid iOL prospect who could start immediately for the team.
36. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Commanders just need a total rebuild of their offense, and after getting the quarterback, they’ll focus on trying to stabilize their tackle situation for the long-term with Kingsley Suamataia from BYU.