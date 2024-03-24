2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
37. Los Angeles Chargers - T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr in the first round was a wise move, so now the Chargers look to add to their defensive line with T’Vondre Sweat at the top of the second round.
38. Tennessee Titans - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
So now, the Titans have added Olu Fashanu, Lloyd Cushenberry, and now Cooper Beebe along the offensive line for Will Levis.
39. Carolina Panthers - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Adding two play-makers on offense with their first two picks, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Ladd McConkey could actually put the finishing touches on this group on offense for Carolina.
40. Indianapolis Colts (via WAS) - Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
Trade! The Colts again look to add to their secondary with do-it-all DB Cooper DeJean from Iowa.