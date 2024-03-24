2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
41. Green Bay Packers - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Green Bay Packers offense is probably a better bet to enjoy strong success than the defense, so I think adding talent to that unit in the 2024 NFL Draft is a wise move.
42. Houston Texans - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
With a formidable pass-rush duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr, the Texans triple-down, if you will, with Ruke Orhorhor from Clemson.
43. Atlanta Falcons - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Two picks on the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons have added the necessary talent on their defense to field a complete football team in 2024 and beyond.
44. New York Giants (via LVR) - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
Trade! The New York Giants decide that they want to give Michael Penix Jr a try, so they trade up with the Las Vegas Raiders in order to do so.