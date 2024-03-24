NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
11 of 17
Next

41. Green Bay Packers - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Green Bay Packers offense is probably a better bet to enjoy strong success than the defense, so I think adding talent to that unit in the 2024 NFL Draft is a wise move.

42. Houston Texans - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

With a formidable pass-rush duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr, the Texans triple-down, if you will, with Ruke Orhorhor from Clemson.

43. Atlanta Falcons - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Two picks on the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons have added the necessary talent on their defense to field a complete football team in 2024 and beyond.

44. New York Giants (via LVR) - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

Trade!  The New York Giants decide that they want to give Michael Penix Jr a try, so they trade up with the Las Vegas Raiders in order to do so.

Home/NFL Draft