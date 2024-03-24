NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Zach Frazier - OC, West Virginia

Zach Frazier will probably never fill the hole left by Jason Kelce, but man, it’s hard for the Eagles to pass him up at 53.

54. Cleveland Browns - Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns have a strong offensive line and have the personnel on offense to be a very good unit.  They could use some DL help to perhaps put the finishing touches on this roster.

55. Detroit Lions (via MIA) - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Trade!  The Detroit Lions add Tyler Nubin into their secondary by making a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

56. Dallas Cowboys - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

A running back?  Well to be fair, the Cowboys do not have a true RB1 on the roster at this moment in time.

