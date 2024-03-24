2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Zach Frazier - OC, West Virginia
Zach Frazier will probably never fill the hole left by Jason Kelce, but man, it’s hard for the Eagles to pass him up at 53.
54. Cleveland Browns - Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns have a strong offensive line and have the personnel on offense to be a very good unit. They could use some DL help to perhaps put the finishing touches on this roster.
55. Detroit Lions (via MIA) - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Trade! The Detroit Lions add Tyler Nubin into their secondary by making a trade with the Miami Dolphins.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
A running back? Well to be fair, the Cowboys do not have a true RB1 on the roster at this moment in time.