2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
15 of 17
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
Re-signing Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield strongly indicates that the Buccaneers want to run this thing back in 2024, and they need some iOL help.
58. Green Bay Packers - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Maybe a bit of an overdrafting here, Roger Rosengarten could play both left and right tackle, so his development in the NFL is huge.
59. Houston Texans - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Another weapon for CJ Stroud. At this point, the Houston Texans are becoming unfair
60. Buffalo Bills - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
It’s a youth movement on defense in Buffalo, as the Bills add a young pass rusher from Alabama.