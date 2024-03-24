NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia

Re-signing Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield strongly indicates that the Buccaneers want to run this thing back in 2024, and they need some iOL help.

58. Green Bay Packers - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Maybe a bit of an overdrafting here, Roger Rosengarten could play both left and right tackle, so his development in the NFL is huge.

59. Houston Texans - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Another weapon for CJ Stroud.  At this point, the Houston Texans are becoming unfair

60. Buffalo Bills - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

It’s a youth movement on defense in Buffalo, as the Bills add a young pass rusher from Alabama.

