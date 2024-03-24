2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
61. Miami Dolphins (via DET) - Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
Adding Jonnu Smith in free agency is a fine short-term option, but the Dolphins do need to get a potential long-term solution at TE in the NFL Draft.
62. Baltimore Ravens - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Losing Ronald Darby in free agency was actually something that hurts the Ravens defense quite a bit, so I think they could add a CB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The 49ers keeping their defensive front strong will also keep them among the elite in the NFL.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Caelan Carson, CB, Wake Forest
The Chiefs trading L’Jarius Sneed does open up a need at CB, so they’ll take Caelan Carson at the bottom of the second round.
This full, two-round mock draft could give you an early look into what teams will do when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around. In the NFL, it doesn’t matter how aggressive a team is in free agency; not being able to bring in quality talent in the NFL Draft is going to keep a team circling the drain.