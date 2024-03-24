2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Fallout from this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
All of the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants take huge swings on quarterbacks in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. The top three picks are of no surprise; Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are locked in, as far as I’m concerned.
The Vikings make a bold trade up to the 4th overall pick, where Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah takes a swing on the young and talented JJ McCarthy. The next QB off the board came in the early-20s, as the Denver Broncos trade down 10 picks and land Bo Nix.
The Eagles traded up to Denver’s top pick, and in turn, sent Denver a second-rounder.
The first non-quarterback off the board was Marvin Harrison Jr, who fell into the LA Chargers lap with the 5th overall pick. With pick six, the New York Giants select their future WR1 in Rome Odunze. With the 10th overall pick, the Jets decide to not trade down and to not even take a tackle, as they opt to draft Brock Bowers from Georgia.
Will this two-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft turn into the real deal next month?