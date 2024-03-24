2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
It’s hard to pass up on Marvin Harrison Jr if he falls to the 5th overall pick. The Chargers did part ways with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at WR this offseason, so they have a huge need at the position.
6. New York Giants - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Finally, the New York Giants bring in someone who can be a true WR1 at the next level. I have no clue who ends up being the long-term QB for the Giants, but they won’t look to address that position just yet.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Titans GM Ran Carthon signed center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency this offseason, and should continue to add to the offensive line by drafting Olu Fashanu with the 7th overall pick. He is a day one starter at the position.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
After making huge investments on offense, the Atlanta Falcons first-round selection should be used to fix their EDGE room, which lacks a ton of talent on paper. Dallas Turner can be a 10+ sack player at the next level.