2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

9. Chicago Bears - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The Bears do have a fine left tackle in Braxton Jones, but why not immediately upgrade the position with Joe Alt?  Alt comes from a fantastic OL school in Notre Dame, so he projects nicely at the next level.

10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

After fixing the offensive line in free agency, the New York Jets decide to pass on a first-round tackle and will take TE Brock Bowers from Georgia, giving Aaron Rodgers a nice second weapon next to Garrett Wilson.

11. Arizona Cardinals (via MIN) - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

With one of the first-round picks they got from trading down with the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals take a very good WR in Malik Nabers.  He comes from LSU, so like Alt and Notre Dame, LSU is known for producing NFL-ready wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham, Jr.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via DEN) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Trade!  The Denver Broncos trade down with the Eagles, and the Eagles come up to select CB Terrion Arnold.  New Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a ton of success with another first-round CB from Alabama in Patrick Surtain II.

