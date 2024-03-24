2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
9. Chicago Bears - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Bears do have a fine left tackle in Braxton Jones, but why not immediately upgrade the position with Joe Alt? Alt comes from a fantastic OL school in Notre Dame, so he projects nicely at the next level.
10. New York Jets - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
After fixing the offensive line in free agency, the New York Jets decide to pass on a first-round tackle and will take TE Brock Bowers from Georgia, giving Aaron Rodgers a nice second weapon next to Garrett Wilson.
11. Arizona Cardinals (via MIN) - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
With one of the first-round picks they got from trading down with the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals take a very good WR in Malik Nabers. He comes from LSU, so like Alt and Notre Dame, LSU is known for producing NFL-ready wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham, Jr.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via DEN) - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Trade! The Denver Broncos trade down with the Eagles, and the Eagles come up to select CB Terrion Arnold. New Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a ton of success with another first-round CB from Alabama in Patrick Surtain II.