2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Raiders look to beef up their offensive line with Taliese Fuaga, using the 13th overall pick to select him. Will the Raiders address their QB room later on?
14. New Orleans Saints - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints need another tackle in the building, and they are in luck, as the 2024 NFL Draft is chock full of high-quality tackle prospects. They opt to take Amarius Mims from Georgia with the 14th pick.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Rumors had it that the Indianapolis Colts were interested in L’Jarius Sneed, so they clearly want to add to their CB room. Well, Quinyon Mitchell is there for them with the 15th overall pick, and the Colts waste no time bringing him on board.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon
The best interior offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson could end up being one of the best centers in football in his rookie season. He’s that good.