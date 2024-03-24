NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

25. Green Bay Packers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Nate Wiggins comes into the Green Bay Packers secondary that signed safety Xavier McKinney in free agency, and it doesn’t look like Jaire Alexander’s future is very clear in Green Bay.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Losing Shaq Barrett gives the Buccaneers a need off the EDGE, so they’ll look to draft Chop Robinson from Penn State.  Robinson is an exceptional athlete.

27. Arizona Cardinals - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Stacking even more talent, the Cardinals will have added CB Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency and Kool-Aid McKinstry in the 2024 NFL Draft.  Did I mention that the Cardinals could be a breakout team in 2024?

28. Buffalo Bills - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Signing Curtis Samuel in free agency should not take the Bills out of the running for a first-round WR, especially with Stefon Diggs getting older.  Keon Coleman can help in the present and future for the Bills.

