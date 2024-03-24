2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades
Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Second Round
33. Carolina Panthers - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Still needing another pass-catcher, Ladd McConkey could have a huge target share in Carolina to begin his NFL career.
34. New England Patriots - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Re-signing Mike Onwenu was a wise move, and now the Patriots look to find their franchise LT in Jordan Morgan.
35. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
The two tackle spots seem settled in Arizona, so the Cardinals beef up their interior with Christian Haynes from UConn.
36. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
With Charles Leno no longer in the picture, the Commanders have a glaring need at tackle.