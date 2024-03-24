NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with aggressive trades

Can NFL teams fill their needs in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
Second Round

33. Carolina Panthers - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Still needing another pass-catcher, Ladd McConkey could have a huge target share in Carolina to begin his NFL career.

34. New England Patriots - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Re-signing Mike Onwenu was a wise move, and now the Patriots look to find their franchise LT in Jordan Morgan.

35. Arizona Cardinals - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

The two tackle spots seem settled in Arizona, so the Cardinals beef up their interior with Christian Haynes from UConn.

36. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

With Charles Leno no longer in the picture, the Commanders have a glaring need at tackle.

