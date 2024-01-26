2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)
Here's a blurb on Kamren Kinchens from Ian Cummings:
"Kinchens' playmaking ability is certainly one of his most exciting qualities, but that playmaking is also a byproduct of his ability to read the QB's eyes, manage space, and transition while channeling acceleration in zone. And at 5'11", 202 pounds, he has the size, angle IQ, and closing speed to be a support menace as well. "- Ian Cummings
I think the Los Angeles Chargers could have a quick turnaround on offense, but I don't necessarily think it'll be as easy on defense, so I mocked one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft to LA with their second-round pick.
38. Green Bay Packers (via TEN) - Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
The Green Bay Packers are going to move up a few spots in the second round to select the best inside linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jeremiah Trotter Jr, the Packers hope, can eventually be the type of enforcer in the middle like the elite LBs are in the NFL. Even though ILB isn't the most valuable position, we have seen the type of impact elite players at that position can have.
39. New York Giants - Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
Former Kansas State Wildcat Dalton Risner was also a second-round pick. He was drafted back in 2019. Cooper Beebe is going to start right away for the New York Giants. NY added a stud wide receiver in the first round and now they add some offensive line help. GM Joe Shoen is not messing around this offseason.
40. Washington Commanders - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Washington Commanders are pull out all the stops to ensure they get this offense fixed. The offensive line is quite bad, so drafting a high-end tackle prospect in Kingsley Suamataia is a smart move. Good NFL teams are build within the trenches.