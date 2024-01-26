2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
41. Tennessee Titans (via GB) - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Tennessee Titans need offensive line help. Notice a trend? Offensive line play is down across the NFL, so teams are going to prioritize that unit more and more. Titans' GM Ran Carthon made a bold move to fire Mike Vrabel, and continues to double-down on the offensive line with Tyler Guyton, a mountain of a man.
42. Minnesota Vikings - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Vikings defense took a step forward in 2023 with Brian Flores running the show. The Vikes hope to keep their strong defensive play up in 2024 by selecting Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo in the second round.
43. Atlanta Falcons - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Atlanta Falcons make a bit of a surprising pick, but they nab the best player available in Tyler Nubin from Minnesota. He and Jessie Bates III can form the best safety tandem in the NFL.
44. Las Vegas Raiders - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Las Vegas Raiders could use some tackle help, so they get Jordan Morgan from Arizona and will kick him to the right side. The Raiders recently hired Antonio Pierce to be their head coach, removing the interim tag.