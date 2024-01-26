NFL Spin Zone
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades

How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?

By Lou Scataglia

Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri v Ohio State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri v Ohio State / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (via NOR) - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

The Jaguars recently hired Ryan Nielson to be their new defensive coordinator, and I think he'd pound the table for the 350lb T'Vondre Sweat. I think the trenches are where Jacksonville needs to improve this offseason.

46. Indianapolis Colts - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia

Offensive line help is always needed, and I think the Colts can look a bit to the future with this one, as current center Ryan Kelly is a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season. Perhaps they could also try Sedrick Van Pran at one of the guard spots.

47. New York Giants - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

I think the decision to re-sign Saquon Barkley was a puzzling one, and even though I am not a fan of taking running backs this high, the QB position in New York is a bit shaky, so I think adding as many weapons as possible is a smart move.

48. New Orleans Saints (via JAX) - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

The New Orleans Saints just need to get younger and cheaper, pretty much everywhere. I am not sure what the future looks like with their salary cap space, but chipping away by adding young talent should be a good start.

