2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (via NOR) - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The Jaguars recently hired Ryan Nielson to be their new defensive coordinator, and I think he'd pound the table for the 350lb T'Vondre Sweat. I think the trenches are where Jacksonville needs to improve this offseason.
46. Indianapolis Colts - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
Offensive line help is always needed, and I think the Colts can look a bit to the future with this one, as current center Ryan Kelly is a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season. Perhaps they could also try Sedrick Van Pran at one of the guard spots.
47. New York Giants - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
I think the decision to re-sign Saquon Barkley was a puzzling one, and even though I am not a fan of taking running backs this high, the QB position in New York is a bit shaky, so I think adding as many weapons as possible is a smart move.
48. New Orleans Saints (via JAX) - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
The New Orleans Saints just need to get younger and cheaper, pretty much everywhere. I am not sure what the future looks like with their salary cap space, but chipping away by adding young talent should be a good start.