2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Brock Bowers is a freak at tight end and is a much-needed target in the passing game for Justin Herbert. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both older and cannot consistently stay healthy, so the Chargers definitely need a top target for Herbert. Bowers is from Georgia, so he's played the best competition in college.
6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The New York Giants would benefit from drafting Malik Nabers, who comes from the wide receiver factory at LSU. The Giants have this weird thing going on with their WR room. If the talent at WR was only based on how many WR4-type players a team has, the Giants would be the best. The team doesn't have a true WR1 in the building, and whoever is playing QB for them in the long-term needs a legitimate target to throw to.
The offensive line also needs a ton of help as well, but the No. 6 pick is not going to be a great spot for that. The Giants could always trade down.
7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Tennessee Titans are another team that needs to get their OL fixed. Starting with the left tackle spot would be smart, so at No. 7, they will select Olu Fashanu, a freakishly technically-sound prospect. Fashanu is going to slide in immediate and be the blindside protector for Will Levis.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
I have a hunch that in 2024, the Atlanta Falcons will have Bill Belichick as their head coach and Kirk Cousins playing QB. In that case, they perhaps would not have to take a first-round QB but instead could continue to bolster their defense. That's where Jared Verse comes into play. In this mock draft, he is the first defensive player taken.