2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
9. Chicago Bears - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Chicago Bears shock us a little bit by taking Joe Alt at their No. 9 pick. The No. 1 pick they selected Caleb Williams with originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers. The No. 9 overall pick is the Bears own selection. Many mock drafts I have personally seen have a WR mocked to the team with this pick, but I think they could also opt to land a top LT prospect in Joe Alt, who comes from a very good school that has spit out a ton of quality offensive linemen in the NFL.
10. New York Jets - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The New York Jets biggest needs are at wide receiver and along the offensive line at tackle. Protecting Aaron Rodgers is the most important thing for this team, but with Fashanu and Alt off the board, the Jets stand firm at No. 10 and select a big-bodied target in Rome Odunze from Washington.
11. Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
I think the beginning of the teens is where we could see another run on QBs. The Vikings are able to nab JJ McCarthy from Michigan with their No. 11 pick. McCarthy is very gifted physically and has an elastic arm. He can make every throw on the field and would be in great hands with HC Kevin O'Connell.
12. Denver Broncos - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Bo Nix might be the perfect player for Sean Payton's offense, and the Broncos don't even have to move up to get who they may have No. 1 on their board. Realistically, the Broncos are not going to be able to draft Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, but Nix might be perfect for them. He's also someone who has played enough college football that he could start Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.