2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The Jacksonville Jaguars definitely need to add some help along their offensive line. They took fellow tackle Anton Harrison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and now double-down on the offensive line with the selection of Latham, a mountain of a man. I think we could see some players along the OL shift positions to eventually land on a strong starting lineup.
18. New Orleans Saints (via CIN) - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
For years, it seemed like the New Orleans Saints had strong tackle play. Well, the future at that spot could be shaky unless they add to it this offseason. Left tackle Trevor Penning has not developed like the way they had hoped, and right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk seems to be dealing with a lingering knee problem that could even end his career.
The Saints are also stuck with Derek Carr for another year, so they should look to make the most of this era and also have an eye for the future, so they take Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State at No. 18.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Hey look, it's the Los Angeles Rams picking in the first round! They land arguably the best cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of Terrion Arnold, someone who excels in man coverage. CBs being able to be left on an island in coverage is a massive advantage for the defense, as that could help the pass rush get home. Sean McVay and Les Snead would be extremely happy with this selection.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise QB. I think that position gets a bit more clear for them this offseason, but for now, in the 2024 NFL Draft, they will bolster their defense with the second Alabama cornerback off the board in a row with Kool-Aid McKinstry. McKinstry might be the most technically sound cornerback in this year's NFL Draft. His transition to the NFL should be rather smooth.