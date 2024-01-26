2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
21. Detroit Lions (via MIA) - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
The Detroit Lions are going to trade up a good bit in the first round to select Jared Verse from Florida State. In this mock draft, Verse falls a bit, and Lions GM Brad Holmes jumps on the chance to get Verse before anyone else does. The Detroit Lions have been a great story this year, but they are far from perfect. Verse might be the finishing touch on the defensive front for Detroit.
They'd still need to bring help in at the secondary positions, though.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Philadelphia Eagles defense got worked this season, and poor cornerback play was a big reason for that. They stick at their spot in the first round and select one of the most complete defensive backs in this year's draft with Cooper DeJean.
23. Houston Texans - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
One of the best things a team can do to develop and continue the development of a young QB is to surround them with quality weapons. Well, the Houston Texans strike gold with Texas' Adonai Mitchell in the first round. You could argue that the Texans could pick someone along the defensive line with this pick, but it's an offense-first league now, and the Texans have a wide open Super Bowl window.
24. Seattle Seahawks (via DAL) - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
I think many people expected the Seahawks to show more progress this season, as they were a breakout team in 2022. Geno Smith regressed as a passer and the defense was not really much better. Seattle may be too far down in the first round to make a move for a QB, so they accepted a trade down with the Dallas Cowboys and were still able to land Jer'Zhan Newton, an undersized but talented DT from Illinois.