2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
29. Kansas City Chiefs - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
The Kansas City Chiefs need wide receiver help, to say the least. Xavier Legette is a big-bodied target and is a true downfield threat. He'd fit perfectly with Patrick Mahomes and stud rookie WR, Rashee Rice. This pick might be a bit of a reach, but the Chiefs are one of the few NFL franchises that have the luxury of doing this.
30. Miami Dolphins (via DET) - Graham Barton, OG, Duke
Graham Barton is probably needing to make a move inside to guard in the NFL. The Dolphins offensive line was ravaged by injuries this year, and they could benefit to add to the unit, even if it is fully healthy. A wide receiver would also be a viable pick here as well, but I opted to build up the Dolphins trenches instead.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
I think the San Francisco 49ers could prioritize a tackle with this first-round pick, as Trent Williams is getting older, and right tackle Colton McKivitz is just OK. However, the 49ers could also use a boost at their cornerback spot, and with how deep the CB class is, them being able to nab Kamari Lassiter at the bottom of the first round is a huge win for them.
32. Baltimore Ravens - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The Baltimore Ravens are the most complete team in the NFL and can make a true luxury pick. I think wide receiver could be a target here, but the secondary could use another CB, so the Ravens stay put with their No. 32 pick and nab Kalen King from Penn State.