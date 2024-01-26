2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with trades
How will the 2024 NFL Draft go down?
Second Round
33. Carolina Panthers - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texans
The Carolina Panthers make their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft and get a wide receiver. Yeah, I don't think there is any other route for this team to go with their first pick besides WR. Rookie QB Bryce Young was throwing to deck furniture and umbrellas in 2023. They need to add competent weapons to get a fair evaulation on him.
34. New England Patriots - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The New England Patriots fielded phone calls from the Green Bay Packers to move down at the top of the second round, but a deal could not get done. The Patriots pick Ladd McConkey from Georgia with their second-round pick. McConkey could line up in the slot for the Pats, and he's under 6 feet tall. Doesn't this feel like a Patriots' selection?
35. Arizona Cardinals - Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami (FL)
I think one of the worst overall position groups in the NFL is the Arizona Cardinals defensive line. Well, in the first round, they added Chop Robinson, and in the second round, they will add a former five-start recruit in Leonard Taylor. Taking a big step on defense with Jonathan Gannon in 2024 is on the menu for the Cards.
36. Washington Commanders - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Washington Commanders are now being GM-ed by Adam Peters, who came from San Francisco. The first two picks of the Peters' era will be a franchise QB and another wide receiver. Part of me thinks that the Commanders could trade Terry McLaurin, and perhaps do right for him since he has been trapped with the struggling franchise his entire career. Troy Franklin could help soften the blow from that hypothetical trade.