2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock with groundbreaking trades
This 2024 NFL Mock Draft is two rounds long and has some truly groundbreaking trades!
41. Green Bay Packers - Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
In their quest to finally have a defense not underperform, the Green Bay Packers take Darius Robinson near the top of the second round. If Jordan Love can take a step forward in 2024, the Packers are going to be very good.
42. Houston Texans - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches, and it’s clear that the Houston Texans have prioritized that unit this offseason, as Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry are also along the DL. Oh yeah, Will Anderson Jr is pretty good, too.
43. Atlanta Falcons - TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
It should be a defensive focus for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while the team definitely won’t win a Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins, this team can easily win the NFC South in 2024.
44. Carolina Panthers (via LVR) - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Believe it or not, the Carolina Panthers need more than just wide receivers. After trading Brian Burns, the defensive front could use another boost, so I went with EDGE Adisa Isaac in the second round.